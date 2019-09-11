Two West High School seniors, Hadeel S. Abdul-Rehman and Akshata H. Kapadne, are semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
They qualified based on their scores as juniors on the Preliminary SAT, the national merit scholarship qualifying test.
Out of 1.5 million test-takers, about 16,000 high scorers are chosen as semifinalists each fall. Most of them advance to the finalist stage, and nearly half become Merit Scholars and win scholarships worth a total of $31 million.
Abdul-Rehman and Kapadne have both expressed interest in studying bioengineering and biomedical engineering in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.