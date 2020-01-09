This Sunday, Terrence L. “Terry” Maurice will be installed as master of Mount Oso Lodge No. 460, Free & Accepted Masons, for the lodge’s 104th Masonic year.

Maurice, 53, is a biomedical engineer working in clinical technology for Kaiser Permanente. He has lived in Tracy for 22 years, and he and his wife, Michele, have three children and two grandchildren.

Freemasonry is a long-standing worldwide fraternity dedicated to “making good men better.” For information: www.tracymasons.com.

Members of clubs and organizations in Tracy or Mountain House are invited to share news about their groups. Send email to tpourtown@tracypress.com, call 835-3030 or leave a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 101

