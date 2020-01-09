This Sunday, Terrence L. “Terry” Maurice will be installed as master of Mount Oso Lodge No. 460, Free & Accepted Masons, for the lodge’s 104th Masonic year.
Maurice, 53, is a biomedical engineer working in clinical technology for Kaiser Permanente. He has lived in Tracy for 22 years, and he and his wife, Michele, have three children and two grandchildren.
Freemasonry is a long-standing worldwide fraternity dedicated to “making good men better.” For information: www.tracymasons.com.
