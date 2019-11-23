The Rev. Douglas S. “Doug” Abel has come to Tracy from Michigan to become the new pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.
He succeeds the Rev. Everett Bosch, who has retired from the Presbyterian ministry.
Before heading one of Tracy’s oldest Protestant congregations, Abel, 47, was pastor for 5½ years of the First Presbyterian Church in Vassar, Michigan.
A native of York, Pennsylvania, he received a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies at Pennsylvania State University and was involved with the campus ministry at State College, Pennsylvania, where Penn State is located.
He was associated with Washington Jeffrey College in Washington, Pennsylvania, and then became an adjunct professor at Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio, before entering Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, where he earned master’s degrees in Old and New Testament studies.
He and his wife of 23 years, Shelley, have a daughter, 22, and a son, 19.
