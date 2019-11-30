Kylie Nisbet and Samuel Yocum, both Tracy natives, celebrated their marriage Oct. 12, 2019, with a ceremony and reception in the gardens at the Pickle Patch in San Andreas.
The bride, daughter of Rick and Michelle Nisbet of Tracy, grew up and attended school in Tracy. She had four bridesmaids, Jessica Rynberg, Megan Rynberg, Brittany Jenkins and Samantha McCutcheon, and her matron of honor was her grandmother Cheryl Rynberg.
The groom, son of Matt Yocum of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Sue Garehime of Santa Cruz, also grew up in Tracy before moving to Mariposa, where he finished school. Brandon Bernat was his best man, and Jake Bankston, Cody Klaus, Tyler Nisbet and grandfather Hank Garehime served as groomsmen.
The bride’s father walked her down the aisle to a rendition of “The Imperial March” from “Star Wars” performed by the Vitamin String Quartet. Tony Tapia was the officiant.
The ring bearer was Jameson Nisbet, the couple’s son. Laikyn Barrios was the flower girl.
The couple honeymooned at Lake Tahoe.
