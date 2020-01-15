Railtown Off-Road members were among 25 volunteers who helped the staff at Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area with tree planting Jan. 4.
The New Year’s weekend goal was to plant 200 trees, but because of the labor needed to use the auger hole digger, they were happy to get 157 planted. The Railtown members who were using the auger had to work it two at a time, taking breaks and trading off after a while because of the hard ground.
The overall goal is to plant 1,000 trees at Carnegie in the winter planting season. The park staff hopes to have more volunteers for the next planting day in February. The exact date hasn’t been determined yet; for information, call Carnegie’s ranger station, 925-447-9027.
Railtown Off-Road has been active in Tracy since 2013, and members are involved in volunteerism. They meet for dinner the second Wednesday of each month at Perko’s Café, 1321 W. 11th St., and welcome all who are interested in off-road adventures. More information is available at www.facebook.com/railtownoffroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.