Jim Meservy was honored by the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club and the Tracy Elks Lodge at a Dec. 19 dinner by the two organizations. The occasion: his moving from Tracy to Soulsbyville in Tuolumne County.
He came to Tracy in 1953 and is the last still-active 1960 charter member of the Breakfast Lions, having taken part in decades of club fundraising pancake breakfasts and barbecues.
An Elk since 1970, he was head chef for a number of years and exalted ruler in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.