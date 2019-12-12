Ornellas matriarch celebrates 100th birthday

Mary S. Ornellas, who came to the Tracy area 81 years ago as a new bride, will reach her 100th birthday Saturday.
It was in 1938 that she arrived here from Merced County after marrying Tracy dairyman Alfred Ornellas.
At the age of 100, she remains mentally alert and physically active enough to continue her role as the matriarch of the Ornellas dairy family.
Although this Saturday is her birthday, she was feted by relatives and friends last Sunday at a birthday party at the Chez Shari restaurant in Manteca.
During the celebration, she received birthday greetings from President Donald Trump and the first lady and from congressional and local political leaders.
Born on the island of Terceira in the Azores, she was 18 months old when she and her mother, Palmira Salles, came to the U.S. aboard the French steamship Roma. They traveled by train across the U.S. to join her father, Manuel Salles, who had come earlier to California with his three unmarried brothers and settled in Merced County.
Ornellas grew up on her family’s dairy at El Nido near Merced. She attended grammar school there “and had many childhood friends and fond memories.”
Arriving in Tracy, she confessed she thought her new home in a rural area northwest of town “was too windy.”
“But I became used to it,” she said.
The Ornellas Dairy was in the heart of the Naglee-Burk Irrigation District, where most dairy farms were owned and operated by Portuguese families who had come from the Azores.
“There were Portuguese dairies up and down Lammers, Naglee and Corral Hollow roads and on both sides of Grant Line Road,” she said.
During her more than eight decades in Tracy, Ornellas has lived continuously at the family dairy farm on Lammers Road, but not always in the same house.
“When Alfred and I were married, we spent $600 for materials to build a small home on the dairy,” she said. “It certainly wasn’t large, but it was well built, and it was home.”
She made friends with her neighbors and became active in the UPPEC women’s Portuguese society. Over the years, neighbors gathered together for such activities as “matanca,” where families combined efforts to butcher hogs.
Packing pork cooked in lard and beef preserved in salt into crocks was another of her household tasks, along with canning apricots, peaches and pears. Baking apricot pies was one of her favorite annual tasks.
“We didn’t have refrigerators at first in the early days, and there wasn’t frozen food,” she recalled.
She turned her experience as a Portuguese immigrant into assisting families moving from the Azores to Tracy.
“I’d help families buy furniture, show them where the schools and stores were located and how to apply for jobs and Holly Sugar and Heinz,” she said. “I’ve kept in touch with several generations of those families; a number were at my birthday party.”
She has been a widow since her husband, Alfred, died in 1993 at the age of 81. She has two sons. Leroy operates the dairy and is a former San Joaquin County supervisor. Robert is retired from a ready-mix concrete firm.
There are five grandchildren — all boys — and four great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild due in March.
Ornellas said that on reaching the age of 100, she “has a few health problems,” but she is still able to live a mostly independent life in her home with caregiver Maria Santos serving as her chauffeur.
“We used to live ‘out in the country’ several miles from Tracy, but Tracy has really grown, a great deal in our direction,” she said. “Who would have thought there would be a traffic light at the corner of Lammers and Grant Line Road. Yes, I’ve seen a lot of changes.”
