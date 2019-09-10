Nearly 90 motorcycles hit the road to support programs for at-risk youth at the second Tracy Police Activities League Poker Run on Saturday.
Riders began at Windmill Ridge Winery on Linne Road and headed out on a 69-mile ride to Livermore and back with four stops along the way. Each person drew a card at each stop to create a poker hand, with prizes going to the best and worst hands at the end of the day.
A group of 89 riders plus several passengers took part in the poker run, which featured a lunch at the Front Street Plaza, the last stop in the trip. Other stops included Livermore Harley-Davidson, Wild Idol Salon in Byron and Nohr’s RV Center in Tracy.
A police chaplain blessed the bikes and their riders before they set out on the course.
Proceeds will go toward Tracy PAL programs, including a boxing club for youths.
