Mountain House High School students celebrated their sixth homecoming with a parade Friday afternoon.
The high school classes and local K-8 schools created floats showcasing fictional places from movies and cartoons for the theme “MHHS Runs this Town.”
A rally at the school preceded the parade. Later that night, the varsity Mustangs lost their football game against Johansen, 28-21.
