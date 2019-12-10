Marching bands wore plastic ponchos and people clutched umbrellas aboard floats as Tracy kicked off the holiday season with the annual Downtown Holiday Light and tree lighting ceremony Saturday night.
Rain fell steadily as the parade assembled on 10th Street before heading down to Central and ending at the Front Street Plaza.
Nearly 40 parade entries were scheduled, but the weather kept some from participating. To protect electric lights from the rain, many people draped them with plastic and clear ponchos.
The parade ended at the plaza, where Mayor Robert Rickman and members of the Tracy City Council and Tracy City Center Association lighted the city tree.
Santa and Mrs. Claus rode on a South San Joaquin County Fire Authority ladder truck at the end of the parade and then headed over to Santa’s Workshop on the plaza to visit with children.
Awards were given to nine parade entries:
Walking unit
1: Tracy Learning Center marching band
2: Tracy High School marching band and color guard
3: Jefferson School Wildcat marching band
Decorated vehicle
1: Tracy Clutch Burners Car Club
2: Tracy Portrait Studio
3: Tate & Cole: Dustin the Book Bus
Float/trailer
1: Classic Gymnastics
2: Jefferson 4-H
3: The Company Dance Academy
