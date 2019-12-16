Wreaths Across America

Julian Barreras pauses as he places a wreath at the grave of his brother Angel Barreras, a U.S. Army veteran, at the Tracy Cemetery. A large group participated in the Tracy observance of Wreaths Across America on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people gathered to place wreaths at veterans’ graves Saturday morning as they joined in the nationwide observance of Wreaths Across America.

Tracy Cemetery was one of 2,100 cemeteries across the nation where people remembered veterans by going to their graves, saying their names and laying evergreen wreaths at their headstones.

Gold Star Mothers Julia Conover and Loretta Bridges led a ceremony that included the placing of ceremonial wreaths in honor of veterans in each branch of military service.

This year, local sponsors and fundraising efforts collected enough money to buy a wreath for every one of the 2,262 veterans buried in the Tracy Cemetery. People could choose to sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran or make a general contribution.

Grace Rickman, a student at Tracy High School, raised money for wreaths as her senior project. Some was left over and will be kept for next year’s ceremony, which organizers said would be on Dec. 19.

For the next month, the Wreaths Across America national organization will also match any new contributions and sponsorships for the 2020 ceremony.

More information is available on the American Gold Star Mothers Northern California page on the Wreaths Across America website.

Tracy Cemetery was one of 2,100 cemeteries across the nation where people laid evergreen wreaths at veterans' grave markers on Saturday.

