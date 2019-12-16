Julian Barreras pauses as he places a wreath at the grave of his brother Angel Barreras, a U.S. Army veteran, at the Tracy Cemetery. A large group participated in the Tracy observance of Wreaths Across America on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people gathered to place wreaths at veterans’ graves Saturday morning as they joined in the nationwide observance of Wreaths Across America.
Tracy Cemetery was one of 2,100 cemeteries across the nation where people remembered veterans by going to their graves, saying their names and laying evergreen wreaths at their headstones.
Gold Star Mothers Julia Conover and Loretta Bridges led a ceremony that included the placing of ceremonial wreaths in honor of veterans in each branch of military service.
This year, local sponsors and fundraising efforts collected enough money to buy a wreath for every one of the 2,262 veterans buried in the Tracy Cemetery. People could choose to sponsor a wreath for a specific veteran or make a general contribution.
Grace Rickman, a student at Tracy High School, raised money for wreaths as her senior project. Some was left over and will be kept for next year’s ceremony, which organizers said would be on Dec. 19.
For the next month, the Wreaths Across America national organization will also match any new contributions and sponsorships for the 2020 ceremony.
Tracy Cemetery was one of 2,100 cemeteries across the nation where people laid evergreen wreaths at veterans' grave markers on Saturday.
Volunteers at the Tracy Cemetery take wreaths from the pile to place at veterans’ graves Saturday morning.
U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Jelks salutes after placing a ceremonial wreath in honor of Air Force veterans during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the Tracy Cemetery.
Gold Star Mother Julia Conover gives the opening remarks at a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the Tracy Cemetery.
Volunteers carry wreaths to be placed at the graves of every veteran in the Tracy Cemetery on Saturday morning.
Sisters Avery Guesnon (left) and Regan Guesnon lay a wreath in the Little Arlington section of the Tracy Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning.
Wreaths were placed at the graves of every veteran in the Tracy Cemetery, including the Little Arlington section, as part of a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning.
Grace Rickman talks about her fundraising work on behalf of Wreaths Across America for her senior project at Tracy High School.
West High School Air Force JROTC students prepare to raise the American flag to open a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the Tracy Cemetery.
Mayor Robert Rickman gives a city proclamation to Gold Star Mothers Loretta Bridges (center) and Julia Conover at a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning at the Tracy Cemetery.
Volunteers place wreaths in the Little Arlington section of the Tracy Cemetery on Saturday morning.
Every veteran’s grave in the Tracy Cemetery was marked with a wreath Saturday morning for Wreaths Across America.
Volunteers placed a wreath at the grave of every veteran buried at Tracy Cemetery as part of a Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday morning.
