Riku is a 16-month-old snowshoe Siamese mix cat. He is shy and takes awhile to warm up, but once he does, he is loving and loyal. Riku is good with other cats and older children and adults. He and all other cats and kittens 6 months or older are part of Animal Rescue of Tracy’s special adoption event “Home For the Pawlidays,” with adoption fees discounted 25% until Dec. 31. To find out more about Riku and other pets available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Jay Jay is about 3 years old and was surrendered by his former family. He is a calm, low-key pet who likes to sleep on laps and curl up on the bed at night. Jay Jay needs to be an only cat because he doesn’t get along with other cats. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed and current on his shots. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, email eoerescue@yahoo.com or call 815-5186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.