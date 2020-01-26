As San Francisco 49ers fans gear up for the Super Bowl, Animal Rescue of Tracy is getting ready for a “big game” of its own.
The nonprofit animal rescue organization is coordinating a live, on-air “puppy bowl” featuring several of its adoptable dogs during the “Good Day Sacramento” morning show next Friday.
It’s modeled on an Animal Planet show that airs on Super Bowl Sunday. Puppies on “Team Howl” and “Team Growl” will be placed in a custom-built arena in the morning show’s studio. Some older dogs still looking for their forever homes will join them as “ruff-erees,” and volunteers with the rescue group will comment on various aspects of the organization’s mission and programs.
Meet some of the players
Romeo, a 4-month-old male beagle-Jack Russell terrier mix on Team Howl, loves to play. He gets along well with the kids and other dogs in his foster home, and he’s good around cats. He is close to being house trained, and he is already crate trained and learning to walk on a leash.
Millie, a 9-week-old female Doberman-Great Dane mix on Team Growl, has a unique strut. She comes from a backyard breeder, and her mother was not equipped to care for her or her sibling. She is affectionate and sweet-tempered, and she does well with kids and cats.
Snowfern, a 10-year-old female Chihuahua mix, likes to snuggle. She was found near a wildlife refuge and camping area with overgrown nails, ear infections, a skin infection and very little fur left, but she’s made a full recovery and developed into a sweet companion.
