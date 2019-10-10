Sally, 5, is playful and gets along with other dogs and people. She was rescued from the Tracy Animal Shelter, and she loves to sleep on a friendly lap or cuddle up and have her chest rubbed. She has an adorably short tail that always seems to be wagging. To find out more about Sally and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
