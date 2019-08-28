Kruger is one of three all-black male siblings available for adoption. He is curious and a little shy until he warms up to new people and is very affectionate when held. He and his brothers are always in a playful mood, and he likes to wrestle, explore, and sneak up and pounce on his toys. Kruger and other black kittens 6 months old or younger are part of Animal Rescue of Tracy’s “Black Goes With Everything” adoption event: Adoption fees for these kittens will be discounted 20% to $100 each. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
