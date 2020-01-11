Finn enjoys snuggling in bed or on the couch watching TV. He likes to chase string toys and watch the world go by from the top of his cat tower. His ideal home would be a low-energy household with no small children or large dogs. He has been around small dogs and usually just ignores them. Finn gets stressed out by Animal Rescue of Tracy’s weekly adoption fairs but is at ease in his foster home, so a home visit can be arranged for anyone who would like to meet him. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
