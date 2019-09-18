Svetlana is looking for a stable, quiet home where she’s loved and allowed to burrow under blankets to sleep. According to rescue volunteers, Svetlana is one of the most loving cats you’ll ever meet. She just needs someone who understands her special medical needs and isn’t bothered by the nasal discharge she has had since she was very young. There is no proof that she is contagious to other cats, dogs, or people, and occasional flare-ups can be controlled with certain medications. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. To learn more, call 642-4324.
Tag is a 6-month-old neutered gray tabby with swirly stripes. He is playful and loves to be around people and he is completely comfortable around dogs. To learn more about this energetic kitten, contact People for Pets at 933-6274 or inquiries@peopleforpets.com. The rescue organization hosts adoption fairs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart, 2477 N. Naglee Road.
Shawna, 3, was rescued from the Tracy Animal Shelter by the East of Eden rescue organization and has a special adoption price of $25. She is affectionate and sweet and will do well in most family environments. To learn more, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org. East of Eden is also looking for volunteers to help with cleaning cat cages in the morning and evening at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road. Cleaners sanitize each cage, freshen bedding, check litterboxes, provide food and water, and have one-on-one time with the cats. Training is provided.
