Marvin, a 2-year-old Chihuahua-corgi mix, is a sweet and loyal companion. His one issue is that he gets overwhelmed in public and barks at new people, and it will take someone with patience and understanding to break down his walls. To learn more, call East of Eden, a nonprofit rescue organization, at 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org. East of Eden is also looking for volunteers to help clean cat cages in the adoption center at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road.
Monte, a neutered Great Pyrenees, is between 2 and 3 years old and weighs about 95 pounds. He is gentle with bursts of playful energy. He likes people and gets along with some, but not all, other dogs. Although he'd like to chase cats, he can be trained not to. Monte is microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. People for Pets has several other dogs ready for adoption and hosts adoption fairs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart, 2477 N. Naglee Road. For information: 933-6274 or inquiries@peopleforpets.com.
