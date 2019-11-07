East of Eden volunteers are looking urgently for a foster home or adopter for Oliver, who they describe as “one the most sweetest dogs you will ever meet!” Oliver likes new people and gets along well with other dogs. At 1 year old, he had no training, and he has improved by leaps and bounds. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186. Click here to see Oliver's video.
Rusty, 1½, is sweet and energetic. He gets excited to see people but then settles down very nicely. He lives up to his “working breed” ancestry, which means he needs to be given a job or kept busy or he’s apt to find trouble to get into. He tends to “herd” small children, so his best-fit family would have children 10-12 years or older who are respectful of dogs. Right now, Rusty is receiving training at a professional facility where he is being boarded. Animal Rescue of Tracy hopes to find someone to foster, foster-to-adopt, or simply adopt him to get him into a family environment again. If you are interested in finding out more about Rusty and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.