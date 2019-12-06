Tammy and her eight brothers and sisters were born on the Fourth of July. Their mother died unexpectedly just days later, and the entire litter was bottle-fed. The special care and handling made this all-black “mini panther” especially friendly and sweet. Animal Rescue of Tracy has almost 20 black cats looking for their forever homes, and there’s a special 25% adoption fee discount through the end of the year for all cats and kittens 6 months and older. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Mick is eager to give kisses and snuggle. He loves to go for car rides and play ball, tug and water games. He is crate trained and house trained, and he would do best as an only pet. Mick is current on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. To learn more, call 933-6274 or email inquiries@peopleforpets.com. People for Pets will also have an adoption event this Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road.
Pippin, 5, is a medium-sized dog around 45 pounds. Volunteers with East of Eden guess he might be part cattle dog. He does well with dogs, cats and humans of all ages. The people who gave him up said they didn’t have the time for him. To learn more about Pippin, email eoerescue@yahoo.com or put in an application at www.eoerescue.org.
