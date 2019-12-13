Pippin, 5, is a medium-sized dog around 45 pounds. Volunteers with East of Eden guess he might be part cattle dog. He does well with dogs, cats and humans of all ages. The people who gave him up said they didn’t have the time for him. To learn more about Pippin, email eoerescue@yahoo.com or put in an application at www.eoerescue.org.
Fabulous 5-year-old Penny loves to get dressed up all year round. She gets along with other small dogs, loves to play with toys and is a great “cuddle bug,” according to Animal Rescue of Tracy volunteers. She and her daughter Shasha reportedly came from a home with too many dogs to properly care for them all. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Until Dec. 31, adoption fees are discounted 25% for all cats and kittens 6 months or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.