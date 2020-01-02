Finn enjoys snuggling in bed or on the couch watching TV. He likes to chase string toys and watch the world go by from the top of his cat tower. His ideal home would be a low-energy household with no small children or large dogs. He has been around small dogs and usually just ignores them. Finn gets stressed out by Animal Rescue of Tracy’s weekly adoption fairs but is at ease in his foster home, so a home visit can be arranged for anyone who would like to meet him. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Romeo, 3, is a former street tomcat from a feral cat colony. He likes being around people and loves to be petted. Romeo is FIV positive, which means he has to stay inside for life. Cats with FIV can live long, healthy lives, and with a proper introduction, he could safely live with another cat. FIV is spread by sexual contact or fights that result in bite wounds, but not by play fighting or mere proximity. He would be fine with kids, but he hasn’t been tested with dogs. Romeo also requires a special diet because of digestive issues. To learn more about Romeo or about FIV, contact East of Eden at inquiries@eoerescue.org or 815-5186.
