Micky likes to play in the water and fetch a ball. He also likes long walks on the beach. Mick is about 5 years old and would do best in a home he doesn’t have to share with any four-legged siblings. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. People for Pets will have an adoption event at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. this Saturday. To learn more, call 933-6274 or email inquiries@peopleforpets.com.
Thomas, 2, is friendly and loves to be petted. He was found as a stray and nobody claimed him. He gets along well with other cats and would probably also be good with kids of all ages and small dogs. He is very playful and would make a great family cat. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org.
Rusty, 1½, is sweet and energetic. He gets excited to see people but then settles down nicely. He lives up to his “working breed” ancestry, which means he needs to be given a job or kept busy or he’s apt to find trouble to get into. He tends to “herd” small children, so his best-fit family would have children 10-12 years or older who are respectful of dogs. Right now, Rusty is receiving training at a professional facility where he is being boarded. Animal Rescue of Tracy hopes to find someone to foster, foster-to-adopt, or simply adopt him to get him into a family environment again. If you are interested in finding out more about Rusty and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
