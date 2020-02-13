Nala is a strong-willed 5½-year-old Rottweiler–Shar-Pei mix who was taken back to the shelter when her family could no longer care for her. She is good with people and even small children, but likes to push her weight around with other dogs and has a strong prey drive. Nala is receiving training at K9 Development, and she would be best placed in a home with no other dogs, cats or small animals. To learn more about Nala and other dogs and cats available for adoption, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has pet adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Gus, 2, is a good-natured, fun-loving terrier mix. He weighs about 15 pounds and is crate-trained, neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. Gus is ready for a new home where he can snuggle and play. People for Pets has several other dogs ready for adoption and hosts adoption fairs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart, 2477 N. Naglee Road. For information: 933-6274 or inquiries@peopleforpets.com.
Dom and Jagger, 6 month old kittens, are looking for their forever home/homes. They love to be in homes with kids, other cats, and dogs. Jagger likes snuggling and Dom enjoys exploring. The brothers do not need to be adopted together. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org.
