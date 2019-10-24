Little Chip is a survivor who was found in a squirrel trap. This playful, affectionate kitten lives with big dogs, other cats and children, and he will crawl into a lap if he wants to be petted or take a nap. He loves toys and often carries them around the house. Until the end of October, Chip and all other brown and gray tabby cats and kittens will have their adoption fees discounted by 20% as part of Animal Rescue of Tracy’s “Downton Tabby” Adoption Event. To learn more, call 642-4324. Animal Rescue of Tracy is a nonprofit, all-volunteer rescue group that has adoption fairs for cats and dogs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays in the Target wing of the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road.
Thomas, 2, is friendly and loves to be petted. He was found as a stray and nobody claimed him. He gets along well with other cats and would probably also be good with kids of all ages and small dogs. He is very playful and would make a great family cat. People for Pets hosts adoption fairs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart, 2477 N. Naglee Road. For information: 933-6274 or inquiries@peopleforpets.com.
