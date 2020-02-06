River, a 2-year-old German shepherd, is energetic and affectionate. He loves to play ball, take car rides, and go out walking or jogging. According to rescue volunteers, River would be good at agility or other high-energy activities, and he’s “a great listener too.” People for Pets hosts adoption fairs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays at PetSmart, 2477 N. Naglee Road. For information: 933-6274 or inquiries@peopleforpets.com.
Diamond, a 4-year-old brindle pit bull mix, loves to go for walks and run around the yard. She likes nothing better than belly rubs and cuddling. Rescue volunteers recommend that she should be the only dog in a household with no young children. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org.
