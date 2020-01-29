Mazie, a quiet, 1½-year-old people-pleaser, weighs 30 pounds and would fit easily into a household in an apartment or condo. She likes going for walks or runs and then settling in for a good cuddle. She doesn’t mind having other dogs around. Rescuers guess she is a cattle dog mix. To learn more about Mazie, email inquiries@peopleforpets.com. She will also be at PetSmart, 2477 Naglee Road, for meet-and-greets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Rosie, 9 months, is affectionate and playful, and she gets along with other cats and dogs. She came to East of Eden from a home with several animals that she reportedly found overwhelming. Her adoption fee is $50. East of Eden is a nonprofit animal rescue organization. For information, call 815-5186 or visit www.eoerescue.org.
