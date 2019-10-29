Geoff Faulkner, president of Tracy Camera Club, was awarded image of the month in October for his photo of a street musician.
“This photo was submitted in the Open category and is of a saxophone player I saw while traveling in New York’s Central Park,” he reported.
The Tracy Camera Club meets the second Wednesday of each month, February through November, on the second floor of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, 715 Central Ave. A class begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting and competition from 7 to 9 p.m. For information: Geoff Faulkner, president@tracycameraclub.org.
