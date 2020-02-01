Two Tracy natives, Alexis Poppoff and Brian Mantor, celebrated their marriage Oct. 19, 2019, in Tahoe City.
Alexis, daughter of Richard and Sharon Poppoff of Tracy, attended school in Tracy and graduated from Tracy High School in 2011. She studied psychology and human development at University of California, Davis and earned a master’s degree and an education specialist degree in school psychology from California State University, Sacramento in 2017 and 2018. Alexis now works for Tracy Unified School District as a school psychologist.
Brian, son of Steve and Mary Mantor of Cool, also graduated from Tracy High with the Class of 2011. After serving in the Navy for six years, he graduated from the Columbia Fire Academy in 2018 and now is a firefighter with the Auburn City Fire Department.
Jordan Kaufmann, the sister of the bride, was the matron of honor. The bridesmaids were Kylie Mantor of Murphys, Ashley Edwards of Oakland, Lauren Linney of San Jose, and Stephanie Bankston of Morgan Hill.
Cody Mantor of Manteca was the best man. The groomsmen were Tyler Sanfilippo of Tracy; Beau Mantor of Brooklyn, New York; Edward Boland of San Jose; and Marshall Heiland of Seattle.
The flower girl and ring bearer were Karlie and Andrew Kaufmann.
A reception followed the ceremony at the Chinquapin resort in Tahoe City.
The couple honeymooned in Maui and have made their home together in Tracy.
