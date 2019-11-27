People who work at the Deuel Vocational Institution prison east of Tracy made a special delivery to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy on Nov. 21, donating bags of food for Thanksgiving dinners to be given to families of club members.
Christine Zoucha, a public information officer at the prison, said that DVI staff members spent about a month collecting food to fill 40 bags with the trimmings for a Thanksgiving dinner: mashed potatoes, green beans, yams, corn and beans.
Each bag also included a gift card for the families to buy a turkey or centerpiece dish of their choice and fresh bread.
The bags were delivered to the club’s Richard O. Hastie Clubhouse. Club staff members planned to distribute them to families in need from each of the club’s seven sites on Friday.
