Tracy Elks Lodge’s twice-yearly membership drive is back this month, and the lodge is hosting a meet-and-greet Jan. 21.
Anyone interested in attending or learning more about membership can call lodge secretary Nancy Milani at 835-4413 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is open to both men and women. The usual application fee is $25, but it’s just $1 through the end of January. The lodge is east of the city at 6400 W. 11th St.
