Tracy natives Joycelynn Rebeiro and Jacob Alford, whose families live a block apart in the same Tracy neighborhood, celebrated their marriage Aug. 10, 2019, in Sonora.
Joycelynn, daughter of Judy and Joseph Rebeiro, was given in marriage by her father in a ceremony at Union Hill Inn in Sonora. Her matron of honor was Kristy Meservy of Tracy, and her bridesmaids were Cecili Rebeiro, Jessica Vieira and Carissa Colli, all of Tracy, and Sam Walsh of Roseville, accompanied by flower girls Lexi of Tracy, Devine and Reina of Stockton, and Emma and Lili of Bend, Oregon.
Jacob, son of Lori and Owen Alford, had Jesse Alford of Sacramento as his best man. The ushers were Bill Stone, Zach Stone, Ryan Stone and Levi Meservy of Tracy.
Joshua Stone was the officiant. The reception was held at Union Hill Inn in Sonora, with music provided by DJ Glenn B.
Joycelynn works as a front of house coordinator in Tracy, and Jacob is employed by Power Systems Testing Co. in Livermore.
The newlyweds will make their home together in Tracy.
