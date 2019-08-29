Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Fred Price of Livermore overlooking the site of the Altamont Speedway he was building in July 1965 west of Tracy in the Altamont Hills.
Price, a former motorcycle racer, said the 87-acre site would have a half-mile dirt oval for race cars and a smaller quarter-mile oval for motorcycles. Most of the earth-moving had been completed a year earlier by a crew working on the California Aqueduct.
The speedway, which was opened in July 1966, was the scene of the December 1969 Rolling Stones Altamont Rock Festival.
Later renamed the Altamont Motorsports Park, it was closed in 2008 after a new Alameda County use permit could not be obtained.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a sign in front of a local bank reporting triple-digit heat in Tracy in August 1978. Where was the bank located, and what bank now occupies the same building?
