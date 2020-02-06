Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Tracy Mayor Bob Wilburn, right, signing a proclamation on the back of Steve Orsolini, student body president at Tracy High School. The proclamation called attention to Armed Forces Week, May 13-19, 1973. In the center of the photo is Dale Collins, president of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, which sponsored the annual Armed Forces Week luncheon.
Terry Brown identified Orsolini in the photo.
Today’s mystery photo shows four men with a side of beef in September 1980. Who were they and what were they doing with the beef?
