Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Kathy Hariton, right, chief of the examination branch at Defense Depot Tracy, showing Rosalie Amador the Office of Controller’s filing system as part of the depot’s job-training program in December 1972.
Hariton was a longtime depot employee who was a member of the pioneer Buschke family of Tracy. Betty Galli and Evelie Grebil identified her in the photo.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows three boys trying on clothing at a local store in August 1957. Who were they, and what was the occasion?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.