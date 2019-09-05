Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed a sign in front of the Mid-Cal National Bank giving the Tracy temperature in August 1978 as a sizzling 103 degrees.
The Tracy branch of the Lodi-based bank was located at the corner of Tracy Boulevard and West 12th Street. The bank first occupied a travel trailer in November 1967 and then the present building in March 1968. The Bank of Stockton is now located in the building, which has an address of 1175 N. Tracy Blvd.
Identifying the Mid-Cal National Bank and its location, along with the present location of the Bank of Stockton, were Marlene Reeves, Pam Bills, Jerry Yerian, Mark Higgs, Joseph Garcia, Zena Robbins, Arleen Robbins, Terry Brown and Evelie Grebil.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows the manager of a local store in June 1977. Who was he and what store did he manage?
