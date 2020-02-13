Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed members of the September 1980 St. Bernard’s Festival beef-auction committee with a side of beef from Tracy Quick Freeze to be auctioned off. Left to right: Joe Pimentel, Leno Bacchetti, Bill Baier (of Tracy Quick Freeze) and Leonard Alegre. The side of beef came from an FFA prize-winning steer at the San Joaquin County Fair, donated to the festival by Yandell Truckaway. Identifying those in the photo were Steve Avila Sr., Lendy Gomez and Evelie Grebil.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows a local business owner mixing ingredients for a product he sold while students visiting his business watched in March 1973. Who was the business owner, what business did he own and operate, and what was he making?
