Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Poet-Christian School fourth graders Lisa Arnold, left, and Valerie Lassiter checking over a student-made version of a life-sized whale in the school multipurpose room in March 1991. The plastic-wrapped “whale” gave students an idea of the size of the giant mammal.

Today’s mystery photo shows two parents watching their children emerge from a water slide in the Tracy area. Who were they and where was the water slide?

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

