Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Poet-Christian School fourth graders Lisa Arnold, left, and Valerie Lassiter checking over a student-made version of a life-sized whale in the school multipurpose room in March 1991. The plastic-wrapped “whale” gave students an idea of the size of the giant mammal.
Today’s mystery photo shows two parents watching their children emerge from a water slide in the Tracy area. Who were they and where was the water slide?
