Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed customer Gerald Woodard buying a last-minute Christmas present on Dec. 17, 1988, from Patty Watson, left, checkout supervisor at the Kmart store in the shopping complex at the northwest corner of Tracy Boulevard and Grant Line Road. The store was closed a few years later after Walmart came to town.

This week’s mystery photo shows the signing of a document on a person’s back in May 1973. What was being signed on whom and by whom?

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

