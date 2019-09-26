Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed an artist’s rendering of Cindy’s Restaurant in 1973 at the interchange of Interstate 205 and Tracy Boulevard. After reconstruction of the building, it became Nation’s.
Recognizing Cindy’s were Manuela Torres, whose father, Jose Torres, operated Cindy’s, along with Matt Palomino, Arleen Robbins, Zena Robbins, Evelie Grebil and Lendy Gomez (who remembers free coffee refills and great pies).
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows an aerial view of what in 1954 was the western edge of Tracy. What subdivision is prominent in the photo?
