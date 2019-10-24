Last week’s Remember When mystery photo shows photographer Ken Smith of Johnson Studio, seated, and Councilman Don Simpson discussing a downtown revival program involving downtown businesses and the city of Tracy in September 1973.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows four students checking the screen of a new computer at their school in 1990. Who were they, and what school were they attending?
