From the Archives
Press file photo

Last week’s Remember When mystery photo shows photographer Ken Smith of Johnson Studio, seated, and Councilman Don Simpson discussing a downtown revival program involving downtown businesses and the city of Tracy in September 1973.

Today’s mystery photo, below, shows four students checking the screen of a new computer at their school in 1990. Who were they, and what school were they attending?

If you know the answer or can’t wait until next week to get it, email Sam Matthews at shm@tracypress.com or call 830-4234.

