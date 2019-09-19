Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Larry Heustis, manager of the FISCO store at the corner of 11th Street and Chrisman Road in June 1977. FISCO — Farm and Industrial Supply Co. — carried a wide range of farm and industrial supplies along with work clothes and western wear.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows an artist’s drawing of a new Tracy restaurant in 1973. What was the name of the restaurant, where was it located and what business occupies the remodeled building today?
