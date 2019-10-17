Last week’s Remember When mystery photo shows a group of young Tracy High football players in 1979. Top row, from left: Albert Bogetti (41) and Robert Rebeiro (63). Front row, from left: Joey Silva (11), Carl Sousa (not in uniform) and Mike Bacchetti (51).
Recognizing those in the photo were Linda Pombo, Tena Sousa, Janet Rodriguez and Carla Fansler.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows men conferring over a Tracy program in September 1973. Who were they and what was it all about?
