Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Bob Wasserman, left, retired chief of police in Fremont, being shown through Tracy City Hall by Capt. Steve Taylor in 1997, when Wasserman was named interim chief of police. Taylor had come to Tracy in 1995 from Los Angeles, where he had been a longtime police officer. Wasserman, identified in the photo by Cindy Crandall, was later elected mayor of Fremont.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a customer checking out at a local store in December 1988. Who were the customer and clerks, and what was the name of the store?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.