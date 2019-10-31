Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed four Clover Middle School students checking out a computer program in 1990.
Gabby Luera identified herself and also Erik Carnegie and Arturo Serrato.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a local merchant with sweatshirts showing off a familiar zip code in September 1992. Who was she, what was the business and how did the sweatshirt sales go?
