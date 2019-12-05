Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the groundbreaking for the new Stan Morri Ford dealership in the Tracy Auto Plaza on Naglee Road in August 1997. Left to right: Stan, Eileen, Kathy and Jeff Morri, a Ford Motor Co. representative, and Tracy Mayor Dan Bilbrey. Before construction of the new dealership was completed in 1998, the Ford agency in Tracy had been located, beginning in 1940, at the corner of 11th and B streets. That building is now vacant.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows two employees of a local military installation checking the files in one of the offices in December 1972. Who were they, where did they work and what was the occasion?
