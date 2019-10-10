Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed the awkward intersection of 11th Street and Holly Drive in the early 1940s. Central Avenue dead-ended into 11th Street some 20 yards west of the start of Holly Drive. The Shell service station operated by brothers Elroy and Claude Cox was later removed to make way for the present configuration of the intersection. What became Cox Bros. Tire Service was established at 507 E. 11th St. On the east side of Holly Drive at the intersection was Levand Chevrolet Buick, which is now a vacant lot.
Dan Schack, Matt Palomino, Mary Pribyl, Charlie Cardinale, Joe Morris, Paul Oliver Johnson, Evelie Grebil and Bill Kaska identified the intersection and the service station.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a group of football players in the 1970s. Who were they, and with what team did they play?
