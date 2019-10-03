Last week’s Remember When mystery photo was an aerial view looking northwest across 11th street on the western edge of Tracy in 1954.
The new northern extension of Tracy Boulevard curves on the right side of the photo with the Lewis Manor subdivision closest to 11th Street and McKinley Manor subdivision on its north side, topped by the newly constructed McKinley Elementary School.
Today’s mystery photo, below, shows an intersection in downtown Tracy in the early 1950s. Where was the intersection and what does it look like today?
