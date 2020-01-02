Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed Linda Rodriguez, driver-dispatcher with Tracy Trans, checking the engine oil level in one of the new Tracy Trans buses that were delivered in January 1985. The city-run dial-a-ride bus service was launched in 1976 and later added scheduled service on fixed routes.
This week’s mystery photo, below, shows a Tracy teacher talking to her students in November 1991. Who was the teacher, who were the students and what school did they attend?
