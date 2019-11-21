Last week’s Remember When mystery photo showed parents watching girls completing a run at the Bogetti Water Slide at Vernalis in September 1979.
Yauna Throne identified the location, commenting that she had “lots of childhood memories” at the water slide and picnic area.
Today’s Remember When mystery photo, below, shows a teacher conferring with students at a rural Tracy school in 1981. Who were they, and what was it all about?
